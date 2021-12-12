Kim Gordon & J Mascis Share Collaborative New Tracks “Abstract Blues” And “Slow Boy”

Home News Audrey Herold December 12th, 2021 - 1:29 PM

Kim Gordon, known best for her work as the vocalist/bassist/guitarist of ’90s rock band, Sonic Youth, has something new in the works. She has just recently shared new tracks “Abstract Blues” and “Slow Boy,” where she collaborates with J Mascis, best known for being the vocalist/guitarist of the rock band, Dinosaur Jr. The two tracks are being released as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club, which is the subscription only seven inch single series that the indie label has .



“Abstract Blues” is a very fun song. It’s upbeat musically, contrasting with its bleak lyrics. The chorus goes, “abstract blues away, abstract blues to stay.” The song tells of this eternal depression and its effects on life, self, and possibly even a lover (most of song is directed to a mystery someone). Gordon’s vocals have their usual husky quality that add that extra something to the lyrics, making them feel that much more impactful. And of course the standout factor musically has to be that lead guitar, delivered by J Mascis, that drives the song throughout its duration. From beginning to end, its a headbanger of a track.

This next track “Slow Boy” is a heavy hitter. Its darker musically, compared to the last track, trekking towards metal territory in some regards. J Mascis has done it again with his legendary guitar skills. Something particularly cool about this track is when Gordon would say a line, then Mascis would do this sick little riff, which repeats throughout the track. This song is directed towards, a “Slow Boy,” in terms that Gordon is telling him to pick up the pace, make a move. All in all it comes off as a love song, “I’ve been waiting all my life, I’ve been waiting for you Slow Boy.”

Both songs capture that ’90s carefree vibe perfectly. Especially, with that low sounding production quality, everything sounds muddled, like pure rock and roll.

Recently, Gordon joined up with Bill Nace and Aaron Dilloway for the new band Body/Dilloway/Head, their self-tiled debut was shared back in September. Dinosaur Jr. released their latest album Sweep It Into Space in April.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela