Big Ears Festival Announces Return To Knoxville, Shares 2022 Lineup Featuring Moses Sumney, Kim Gordon And Animal Collective

September 14th, 2021

The Big Ears Festival is returning to downtown Knoxville, Tennessee in 2022. Set to take place on March 24-27, this four-day weekend event is returning for the first time since 2019 after being canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the festival announced a jam-packed lineup that is shaping up to be its most adventurous one yet. John Zorn, Moses Sumney and Animal Collective are some of the exciting artists that are due to hit the stage next year.

Big Ears is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that seeks to cultivate and create transcendent cultural experiences by working with artists, audiences and the community. The music festival is notorious for its diverse and multidimensional lineups and has been described as “one of the world’s greatest music bashes” by The New York Times.

The 2022 iteration is set to include a vast array of different acts and genres. The ambitious festival will feature an eclectic mix of composers, instrumentalists, bands, improvisers, DJs, icons and upstarts. Big Ears also offers an independent/experimental film component in addition to intricate installations and interactive experiences.

Artists that will take the stage next year include Kim Gordon, Meredith Monk, Sparks, Annette Peacock, Low, Bill Frisell, Yves Tumor, Efterklang, Bill Callahan, Joe Henry, Terry Allen, Mdou Moctar, Kronos Quartet, Marc Ribot and Andy Shauf. There is also a jazz festival within Big Ears that is set to feature Andrew Cyrille, Jason Moran, Ron Miles and many other exciting artist. Tickets for the festival will be available beginning Thursday, September 16, at 12:00 noon ET at this site.

The canceled 2020 Big Ears Festival was scheduled to have a unique lineup of artists, including Caroline Shaw Múm, Kim Gordon, Sons of Chipotle, Meredith Monk, Nivhek and Fennesz. The 2019 edition of Big Ears included artists such as Spiritualized, Punch Brothers, Bela Fleck, Rhiannon Giddens, Richard Thompson, Bill Frisell, Mountain Man and more.