Kim Gordon And Her Daughter Coco Gordon-Moore Spend Their Night Working At A Pharmacy In New Video For “Hungry Baby”

Kim Gordon has released a new music video for her song “Hungry Baby.” The 80’s inspired video sees Gordon’s real-life daughter Coco jam out in an empty parking lot to the song, after two men in a sports car intentionally drop a milkshake on the ground. Kim makes a slight appearance in the video, telling Coco “clean up on aisle 9.” Check out the video below.

The visual was directed by Clara Balzary and produced by Ways and Means. “I came up with the idea for the video after listening to “Hungry Baby” on a 2020 angst fueled walk around my suburban neighborhood,” says Balzary in a press release. She continues “The talented Sadie Wilking worked with Coco on choreography, and we couldn’t have done any of it without the legendary cinematographer and friend, Christopher Blauvelt, who is always so generous with his craft.”

“Hungry Baby” is featured on Kim Gordon’s critically acclaimed solo debut No Home Record via Matador. The track also follows the release of previously released singles “Air BnB” and “Murdered Out.” Rolling Stone described the album as “…a set of hard-hitting songs that can also feel dreamlike. The searing, searching album evokes music from Eighties New York rap to experimental electronics to Sonic Youth’s tidal noise rock…”

She is also best known for her work with the classic 80’s band Sonic Youth, which they have released 15 studio albums. The group went their separate ways in 2011 and have since released 11 live recordings of shows including their last show ever in Brooklyn that same year. The band had also re-released their live album Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 to commemorate its 10-year anniversary.

Photo Credit: Owen El