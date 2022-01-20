Jason Isbell, Patti Smith, Margo Price And More To Perform At Tibet House Benefit Concert

Home News Loe January 20th, 2022 - 8:08 PM

The Tibet House US Benefit Concert turns 35 this year and to celebrate they’re streaming a special virtual experience with a jam-packed line up. On March 3, the cyber event will honor its artistic director Philip Glass’ 85th birthday with a myriad of performances by Patti Smith, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Laurie Anderson, Trey Anastasio, Nathaniel Rateliff, Angélique Kidjo, Margo Price, Punch Brothers, the Fiery Furnaces, and more. Could country singer-songwriters Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price perform their single “Say It Louder” like they once did before at the CMT Crossroads in March 2021?– according to mxdwn. Meanwhile, hopefully Jason Isbell and the band are up to impress by the warmer months after Isbell’s recent COVID exposure.

And to think, The Matrix’s own Keanu Reeves will be joining them on stage. Whether he’ll rock out with his band Dogstar or dust off his old bag pipes, guests will just have to see. From the West African vibrations of Angélique Kidjo to the indie rock bass of Fiery Furnaces, concert goers are sure to find a sound unique to their own style. They can also expect special greetings from Iggy Pop and Bernard Sumner, according to Stereogum,

Tickets for the 35th annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert are available now. It will stream on March 3 through the Mandolin platform.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz