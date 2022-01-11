Jason Isbell Cancels And Postpones Seven Upcoming Shows After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Home News Jamie Reddy January 11th, 2022 - 9:46 PM

Jason Isbell has joined the wagon of people who have had to cancel and postpone upcoming shows due to being infected with COVID-19. Isbell had to cancel his January 11 and 12 dates, which were in North Carolina, while seven dates in Kentucky, Ohio, and Pennsylvania had to be postponed instead of canceling, which will bring some relief to fans in that area. Refunds will be given at the point of purchase and the tour is scheduled to resume on January 21. He mentioned on twitter that he was “feeling fine” while experiencing minor symptoms of the virus and mentioned he was boosted. This has led to him requiring proof of vaccination at his future concerts, which is not a surprise since he has had a history of pulling out of shows due to organizers not following his vaccination requirements. Click here for more information. You can also buy tickets to the tour here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz