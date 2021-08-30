Evan Rachel Wood Covers New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” in Response to Marilyn Manson

Home News Alison Alber August 30th, 2021 - 4:53 PM

It’s been a couple of months since Marilyn Manson showed himself public after more and more sexual abuse allegations against the singer surfaced. Last week he was seen on stage alongside rapper Kanye West, and since Sunday it is clear Manson is also featured on his new record Donda.

Now, in response of the new attention the rocker is getting, on of his alleged victims and former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood shared her cover of the New Radicals’ song “You Get What You Give.” The song is pretty straightforward and directed at Manson, as Wood changed a few critical lines of the original. Instead of using the original line about Courtney Love, the Westwood star used Manson’s.

Wood starts by saying, “I’ve been saving this, but it feels like an appropriate time,” and in her comments she encouraged the other alleged victims to stay strong, “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.” You can see the intimate performance of Wood below.

In her performance, Wood is on stage just with a lonely guitar, reading the lyrics from her phone. During the song Wood sings, “Health insurance, rip-off lying/ FDA, big bankers buying/ Cloning while they’re multiplying/ Fake computer crashes dining/ Fashion shoots with Beck and Hanson/ …Marilyn Manson/ You’re all fakes, run to your mansions/ Come around, we’ll kick your ass in!” While she mentiones Manson she is seen showing the middle finger while the audience applaudes and cheers her on. With her cover, Wood indeed shows she won’t back down and stands as an alliance with the other alleged victims.

In February, Wood was one of the first women accusing Manson of sexual misconduct, saying, “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” After her initial statement, multiple other women came forward, like Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco. Manson

