Evan Rachel Wood And Zane Carney Share New Powerful Cover of The Cranberries’ “Dreams”

Home News Skyler Graham November 29th, 2021 - 7:43 PM

Evan Rachel Wood never disappoints with her covers, and her latest version of “Dreams” by The Cranberries with Zane Carney is no exception. In the video, the duo add a retro twist to the song with a vintage filter, pounding bass and ‘70s-esque outfits. They still maintain the intensity of the original though, with Wood’s vocals emanating the distinctive sound of Dolores O’Rioradan while adding her own breathy flair.

“Buckle up for this one guys, we definitely did the full ending,” Wood said in an Instagram post. “Had a blast singing this with my insanely talented bandmate @zanecarney at our “Dreams” themed show last night!”

These outstanding covers are nothing new. To celebrate Halloween, the duo performed covers of “I’m Going Home” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and “Bark At The Moon” by Ozzy Osbourne. The artists sand in front of the same wall of guitars as they do in this video, but utilize different lighting and outfits to create a new effect.

In August of 2020, Evan & Zane performed other ‘90s rock classics, including “Killing In The Name” by Rage Against The Machine, R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World As We Know It” and Radiohead’s “Paranoid Android.” One of her most powerful covers, though, may be her version of the New Radical’s “You Get What You Give,” which came as a response to Marilyn Manson gaining attention on Kanye West’s Donda.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat