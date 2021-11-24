Lollapalooza Stockholm Announce 2022 Lineup Featuring Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons, The Killers And More

Home News Aly Rowell November 24th, 2021 - 5:26 PM

Announced today, the second annual Lollapalooza Stockholm has released its 2022 lineup featuring Pearl Jam, Post Malone, Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Doja Kat, Veronica Maggio, Måneskin, Kacey Musgraves, Polo G and many more. Lollapalooza Stockholm will take place July 1-3, 2022, at Gärdet, a beautiful park in the heart of the city, and will feature four stages, innovative culinary selections, art, and much more.

Lollapalooza is one of the longest-running music festivals in the US, first starting in 1991. The idea was conceived by Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction as a farewell tour. The first event ended up being a 20 city tour in North America, hosting a variety of bands and acts. It was a critical and commercial success, and it launched the festival as a keystone event in music.

In 2010, the permanent home of the festival was secured in Chicago, while also debuting its first international festival in Santiago, Chile. Numerous other countries opened their own Lollapaloozas, like Brazil and Germany. Lollapalooza Stockholm is the second European iteration, and is coming back after a nearly three year break. With the exception of 2004, it has gone on every year, hosting some of the biggest names in music.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, November 25 at www.LollaStockholm.com.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried