Run The Jewels Unveil Night of The Living Dead Inspired Video for “Never Look Back”

Skyler Graham November 15th, 2021 - 6:53 PM

On Friday, Nov. 12, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels released the music video for “Never Look Back.” The video shows the members are caught in the 1960’s horror movie “Night of the Living Dead,” complete with an old-school Pontiac driving through a graveyard and a female love interest with Barbie-blonde curls. As the movie characters run from zombies, Mike and El begin their boom-bap rap that also cleverly makes occult references in its metaphors: “Never look back, never stare at a ghost.” As Barb and Johnny of the movie move inside, they watch the duo perform on their antennaed TV. The video that covers people literally fighting for their lives from creatures that just got theirs back is perfect for the song about improving yourself before it’s too late.



The duo recently completed their RTJ4 Anniversary Tour, which began on Sep. 3 in Manchester and ended on Oct. 23 in Atlanta. The show in Atlanta was part of the Shaky Knees festival, which featured acts such as Stevie Nicks, St. Vincent, Mac Demarco, Alice Cooper, The Strokes, Phoebe Bridgers, Modest Mouse and more.

Next year, RTJ is going on the “Public Service Announcement” tour with Rage Against the Machine, which kicks off on March 31 in El Paso, Texas, and travels across North America and Europe until their final set of shows in New York in August.

In February, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett quoted the duo in Trump’s impeachment trial, saying “‘Truth is truth, whether denied or not,” from their track “Early.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat