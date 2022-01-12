Kanye West Plans Trip To Russia To Perform Sunday Service And Meet Putin

Home News Aly Rowell January 12th, 2022 - 12:45 PM

Kanye West is heading to Russia. The artist, known as Ye, is “planning a trip to Moscow later this year to meet with President Vladimir Putin, hold Sunday Service performances as his first-ever shows in Russia and expand his business ventures into the country,” according to his associate, Ameer Sudan, to Billboard.

However, further reports tell a different story. Rolling Stone reported the ambiguity of the venture, citing conflicting information. “But while Sudan appeared gung-ho about West’s potential goings-on in Russia, a PR rep for the rapper, Pierre Rougier, shot down the story, telling Rolling Stone in an email: ‘Entirely fabricated. Work of fiction or wishful thinking from these Russian people.'” Neither Sudan or his associates could be reached for comment. Publicist Rob Goldstone, who acts as a liaison for the potential venture, confirmed that “…there are talks going on” but declined to say anything further.

This isn’t the first time Ye has mystified the public. From controversies with other celebrities, his flip-flopping of political stances, disastrous interviews, unplanned SNL speeches and antics twitter, this news does not come as a shock. If the artist does not end up going to Russia this year, he’ll still be busy with headlining Coachella. It looks like we’ll have to wait to see what 2022 brings for Ye.