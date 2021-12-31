Dave Grohl’s 2021 Hanukkah Covers Now Available On Spotify, Apple Music And Other Streaming Platforms

Home News Federico Cardenas December 31st, 2021 - 9:23 PM

The prolific musician and songwriter Dave Grohl’s new Hanukkah Sessions have, as of December 31st, been uploaded to various streaming services. According to Consequence Sound, it is now possible to hear the Foo Fighters’ front man’s covers of over a dozen noteworthy artists on Spotify, Apple music, and all other major music streaming services.

The Hanukkah Sessions were recorded by Grohl alongside Grammy-winning producer and musician Greg Kurstin. Beginning in 2020, the two multi-instrumentalists began to cover various songs by popular Jewish artists. These covers were released in two sessions, one in 2020 and the second in 2021.

Noteworthy covers from the first session include The Velvet Underground’s “Rock and Roll”, Drake’s “Hotline Bling”, Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” and many others. Noteworthy covers from the second session include Van Halen’s “Jump”, Amy Winehouse’ “Take The Box” and Billy Joel’s “Big Shot” to name only a few.

Dave Grohl is primarily known as the front man, songwriter, and singer of the Rock Group Foo Fighters, as well as the former drummer of the Grunge band Nirvana.