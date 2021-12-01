Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin Share Hanukkah Sessions Cover Of Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana”

Home News Joe Hageman December 1st, 2021 - 7:32 PM

In a continuation of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s Hannukah Sessions, they released a cover of Barry Manilow’s song “Copacabana.” This is the 3rd song in the Hannuhah Sessions for Grohl and Kurstin, as they intend to do a song by a prominent Jewish Artist for each day of Hannukah. While Grohl is not Jewish, he started recording Hannukah songs with his close friend and producer Greg Kurstin last year, and decided to make it an official traidtion this year by doing it again. Last year they released covers of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” for Hannukah among other songs. They previously had released Christmas themed tracks, but shifted over to Hannukah after the pandemic. He previously released covers of “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones and “Stay (I Missed You)” by Lisa Loeb on the first two nights of Hannukah.

In the impassioned performance of Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” Grohl is emblazoned with a shiny tuxedo and microphone in the small studio, with Kurstin on the keyboard and occasional background vocals. With the tropical-sounding song and fitting lyrics describing a resort scene in an idyllic location and the ensuing stories stemming from it. In the video performance of it, there is constant cutting between Kurstin and Grohl playing different instruments that make up the diverse backing instrumentation of the track and the main singing and slight dancing of Grohl. It is a pretty accurate remake of the original as they share the same tropical instruments and rhythem, as well as even the same intonation and vocal similarities shared between Grohl and Manilow. The original has much more instrumentation breaks, but Grohl and Kurstin keep the spirit of it alive.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Shulz