Nothing and Midwife Share Dark New Single “This Man’s Gift” Via Adult Swim Singles

Home News Skyler Graham December 17th, 2021 - 7:49 AM

Adult Swim Singles just closed out their 2021 collection with its 36th entry, “This Man’s Gift” by Nothing and Midwife. The haunting track creeps toward you and invites you in, with its distorted psychedelic effects bringing a fit end to a chaotic year.



Last week, Adult Swim shared the 35th installment to this year’s collection, Chromeo’s electrofunk “Real Breezy,” which was applauded for its “groovy bass, dancing synths and powerful bass.” Each track helps to build anticipation for artists’ tour and recent work — Nothing, for example, is finishing a tour this month with shows in Nashville, Louisville and Columbus.

Earlier this year, the band worked with Two Minutes to Late Night on a cover of Ink & Dagger’s “Road to Hell” that celebrated the whimsical darkness of the Halloween season. They also shared videos for “La La Means I Love You” and “Amber Gambler,” both from their recent album The Great Dismal B-Sides.

Next year, Nothing is set to perform at the Roadburn music festival alongside artists such as Ulver, Helms Alee, Alcest, James Kent and Johannes Persson. During this festival, the band will collaborate with artists in residence Full of Hell in a show titled “Full of Nothing.” The festival will be held from April 21-24 in Tilburg, The Netherlands.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat