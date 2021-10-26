Roadburn Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Ulver, Full of Hell, Russian Circles, Nothing, Liturgy and More

Home News Skyler Graham October 26th, 2021 - 6:16 PM

The international music festival Roadburn has captured global audiences since 1999. After two years of not holding the physical festival, Roadburn is returning with a strong lineup for the 2022 event. The festival is set to be held from April 21-24 in its usual location in Tilburg, The Netherlands.

Members of the lineup include Ulver, Helms Alee, Alcest, James Kent and Johannes Persson among many more. Ulver is headlining with their 2020 album Flowers of Evil, a piece that turns to the group’s retro pop era. The rock band Russian Circles, who has recently been on tour with System of a Down and Korn, will also be featured, and Liturgy will be performing H.A.Q.Q. and Origin of the Alimonies.

The Artists in Residence of the festival will be Full of Hell, performing four times throughout the event and collaborating with shoegaze band Nothing in a show titled “Full of Nothing.” The band recently released Garden of Burning Apparitions and will likely be showcasing the album during the festival.

“Given the circumstances,” artistic director Walter Hoeijmakers said in a press release, “everything about this has been a real challenge, but we wanted to make sure that next year’s Roadburn will be a stronghold for the forward-thinking artists we all love so much – whether genre-defining established acts or young, up-and-coming artists. We really want to reconnect them with our international community – artistically, musically and physically – and to see them do what they do best: be on stage.”

Although most of the tickets to the festival have already been sold, a limited number will go on sale today via Ticketmaster.nl.

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton