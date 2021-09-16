Nothing Releases Soothing New Single And Accompanying Music Video For “La La Means I Love You”

Home News Roy Lott September 16th, 2021 - 1:18 PM

Philadephia-based group Nothing has shared their latest single “La La Means I Love You,” and its accompanying video. The psychedelic Delfonics cover will be featured on their upcoming deluxe album The Great Dismal B-Sides, set to release on October 8 via Relapse Records. The cover is one of three unreleased Nothing tracks that had been recorded during the band’s critically acclaimed The Great Dismal sessions alongside the previously released track “Amber Gambler.” The visual for “La La Means I Love You,” was directed by Dan Swindel, paying homage to the ’70s as the band performs the track with glistening lights and kaleidoscopic effects layered onto each shot. Check it out below.

Frontman Domenic Palermo spoke about the inspiration behind the newly released song, giving credit to his father. “I can remember climbing in and having to sit on my hands because the white vinyl seats would be burning hot from the sun. We’d cruise around the neighborhood with the windows down while he blasted Del, Stylistics, O Jay’s, Teddy P… a lot of old soul and funk.” He continued to say “I always loved the strings and harmonies that were on these records and they stuck with me. I find myself looking to integrate those kind of soundscapes with guitars when I’m recording for NOTHING so this song seemed like it would be an almost lateral step for us, just obviously nowhere as cool.”

In support of the new album, the band will embark on a North American tour alongside Frankie Rose, slated to begin October 13 in Cambridge, MA. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat