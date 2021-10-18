Members of Nothing, UnityTX, Gouge Away and Eighteen Visions Join Two Minutes To Late Night For Halloween-Inspired Cover of Ink & Dagger’s “Road To Hell”

Home News Skyler Graham October 18th, 2021 - 2:11 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Throughout the pandemic, the metal talk show “Two Minutes to Late Night” has worked with multiple artists to create a series of covers, from a hardcore cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” to an energetic cover of Mountain’s “Never in My Life.” The latest in this series is a bedroom cover of Ink & Dagger’s 1997 “Road To Hell.”



As described in an article from Stereogum, Ink & Dagger made an impression with their heavy, atmospheric music, and their original “Road To Hell” contains an eerie quality through the combination of a haunting organ and lyrics about demons and armageddon.



In this cover, the comedic show joins with members of Nothing, UnityTX, Gouge Away and Eighteen Visions in a homemade parody of the song. Jay Webster of UnityTX, for example, sings lead in a druid robe, waving around a wizard wand in what appears to be an ordinary American backyard. The other artists appear to be in their homes as well, with Jordan Olds, bassist Aaron Heard (Nothing), Keith Barney (Eighteen Visions) and Thomas Cantwell (Gouge Away) each recorded in separate areas.

While the bedroom quality gives the video a nostalgic feel, the clips of vampires and other classic horror scenes add to its Halloween theme. This time last year, “Two Minutes” worked with members of Mastodon, Darkest Hour, Kvelertak and Baroness on a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Over the Mountain,” which presented a sense of Halloween fun with clips from a Spirit Halloween store and LED-lit cobweb surroundings. This latest cover, however, includes well-known vampires from the Cullens of Twilight to Count Dracula of Sesame Street, providing the full scope of horror from sensuous to spooky.