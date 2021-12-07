Chromeo Share New Electrofunk Single “Real Breezy” Via Adult Swim

Home News Skyler Graham December 7th, 2021 - 6:44 AM

If you’re searching for the perfect playlist for this New Year’s Eve, make sure “Real Breezy” is on it. Chromeo just released the track via Adult Swim Singles, and its groovy bass, dancing synths and powerful bass create a thrilling electrofunk song. According to the press release, this is the 35th installment in the duo’s 2021 program, further creating anticipation for their upcoming album and tour.



In the height of lockdown, Chromeo released an EP about the pandemic titled Quarantine Casanova, which featured five songs directly related to the issues of spring 2020, such as “Clorox Wipe.” Although the piece started as a joke, it helped raise money for Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Two years before the pandemic, though, the duo released their Grammy-nominated album Head Over Heels, which “brings undeniable dance beats and funky bass lines, all perfectly produced by all-star industry heavyweights.” The album featured the Prince-inspired “Bad Decision,” the catchy “Must’ve Been,” “Juice,” “Bedroom Calling” and more.

Adult Swim has supported a wide variety of artists this year, working with Flock of Dimes on “Through Me” and Soccer Mommy on her version of “rom com 2021” with Kero Kero Bonito. Last month, they held a free virtual festival that not only featured artists such as Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Alessia Cara and Angel Olsen, but streamed episodes of shows such as Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken and The Eric Andre Show.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado