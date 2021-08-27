Nothing Announces The Great Dismal B-Sides For October 2021 Release, Shares Pensive New Video For “Amber Gambler”

Home News Roy Lott August 27th, 2021 - 8:45 AM

Philadelphia’s own Nothing has announced their latest album The Great Dismal B-Sides, set to release on October 8th via Relapse Records. The album was recorded during the band’s critically acclaimed The Great Dismal sessions, with the B-Sides including 3 new tracks, “The Great Dismal,” “Amber Gambler” and Delfonics cover, “La La Means I Love You.” Alongside the B-Sides release, the band has shared the video for “Amber Gambler.” The visual was directed by Ben Rayner and shows the ups and downs of a relationship while they are on the run from the law. The song is the first to receive a visual from the deluxe album and is the fifth accompanying video of the original tracks following, “April Ha Ha,” “Famine Asylum,” “Say Less” and “Bernie Sanders.”

In a press release, frontman Domenic Palermo stated “The world disparity and surreal circumstances that occupied all corners of life while attempting to write and record this album were so overly animated that the songs couldn’t help but be contaminated. Trimming away at the layers to negotiate with time felt akin to ripping out whole chapters out of a novel. The reasoning behind having this be physically released in the first place, and a big part we left the title track off was to make that eventual and necessary connection.”

The band will also be hitting the road in support of the record this fall alongside Frankie Rose and Enumclaw on select dates. The tour is slated to begin on October 8 in Atlantic City, NJ. Tickets are on sale now.

Nothing 2021 Tour Dates:

10/08/2021 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club ~

10/13/2021 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

10/14/2021 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

10/15/2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

10/16/2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/17/2021 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/19/2021 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/21/2021 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/22/2021 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/23/2021 – St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

10/24/2021 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective

10/25/2021 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/26/2021 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/27/2021 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage +

10/29/2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/30/2021 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

10/31/2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

11/03/2021 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/04/2021 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

11/06/2021 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/07/2021 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/09/2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge

11/10/2021 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/11/2021 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/12/2021 – Minneapolis MN @ 7th Street Entry

11/13/2021 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/14/2021 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

11/16/2021 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall ^

11/17/2021 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %

* with Frankie Rose & Anxious

# with Frankie Rose, Anxious & Enumclaw

+ plus Red Fang, Starcrawler, & Here Lies Man

^ with Frankie Rose & Sour Key

% with Frankie Rose & Aim Low

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat