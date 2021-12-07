Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo Connect On Instagram Live After Austin City Limits

Home News Skyler Graham December 7th, 2021 - 5:48 AM

To promote their joint performance on an episode of Austin City Limits on PBS, LA-based artists Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo connected to each other and fans on Instagram live. The two artists chatted about how much they admire each other’s work, including Rodrigo going to one of Bridger’s shows in LA.

“I’m so excited for you,” Bridgers said when Rodrigo asked for advice on touring. “Getting to travel and stuff is great, but getting to travel because of [your shows] makes everything more fun. You get to be with your friends and it’s work, so the magical moments are so much better and the sad moments are weirdly so much better.”



And if anyone would know about touring recently, it’s this indie-rock artist. She recently finished a fall 2021 U.S. tour, in which she collaborated with fellow boygenius member Julien Baker and the 1975’s Matt Healy for a few shows. Hopefully, her advice will benefit the young pop star Rodrigo, who is touring across North America and Europe in spring 2022.

Rodrigo’s tour celebrates her recent album Sour, which was nominated for Album of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for the 2022 Grammys. The “Driver’s License” singer received several nominations, including Record of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of The Year for this song, Best New Artist and Best Music Video for “good 4 u.”



Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz