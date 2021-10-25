Phoebe Bridgers Is Joined Live by The 1975’s Matty Healy For New Song “New York”

Home News Skyler Graham October 25th, 2021 - 6:14 PM

Although Phoebe Bridgers didn’t get to open for the 1975 in 2020, she’s still getting to perform with them. At the second of Bridgers’ shows at the Greek Theater in LA, Matty Healy was the surprise opener for the indie-rock artist.

According to Stereogum, Healy performed two new songs, one of which was “New York,” a slow and sentimental acoustic piece about longing for the tranquility of one person among the chaos of the city. The other song was untitled, but equally nostalgic and forlorn.

Matty Healy is playing some “new songs,” this one he introduced as “New York.” pic.twitter.com/3C1UEFRQJ8 — Rock Cellar Magazine (@RockCellarMag) October 23, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The 1975 updates (@the1975newsfeed)

Healy also sang two previously released 1975 songs, “Be My Mistake” and “Sex.” As Bridgers entered the stage, the artists shared their collab from Notes On A Conditional Form, “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” — the first-ever live performance of the artists showing the track together.



Throughout this tour, Bridgers has been collaborating with a series of different artists for each show. While electronic pop band MUNA has opened for a majority of the concerts, Boygenius bandmate Julien Baker made an appearance at her show in Berkeley on Oct. 16.

Following the 1975’s release of Notes On a Conditional Form in June 2020, they teamed up with Charli XCX and No Rome on “Spinning,” a catchy and upbeat pop track that came with a whimsical animated music video. Perhaps the release of this song in March, in addition to Healy’s two new songs at Bridgers’ concert suggests that a new album is in the works.