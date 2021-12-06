Olivia Rodrigo Announces Spring 2022 North American And European ‘Sour’ Tour Dates

Home News Joe Hageman December 6th, 2021 - 4:41 PM

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo announced a tour for her debut album Sour for Spring 2022. The tour kicks off in San Francisco, California on April 2 for the US leg of the tour. From April through July, Rodrigo will travel across the US, Canada, UK and Europe performing the hit songs off of Sour. The tour will also feature special guest appearances from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 10, while the verified fan ticket sales begins on December 7. In the expansive tour that will visit more than 40 different cities, Rodrigo will stop for 2 different shows in Denver, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia and Los Angeles before she heads off to Europe where she will finish the tour by playing 2 different shows in London.

This tour is coming off a big year for Olivia Rodrigo in which she saw her album go double platinum, her song “Drivers License” become the most-streamed song of the year on Spotify, win best new artist at the American Music Awards, and be nominated for 7 Grammys. Sour was also the most streamed album on Spotify globally, so the European leg of the tour figures to be just as well attended as the US portion. Rodrigo recently appeared as a cameo in a Regrettes music video for “Monday.” With Rodrigo being so young, she is clearly influenced by many other Artists, including Paramore, who were credited as writers on “good 4 u”

April 2, 2022, San Francisco, CA @Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5, 2022, Portland, OR @Theater of the Clouds

April 6, 2022, Seattle, WA @WAMU Theater

April 7, 2022, Vancouver, BC, @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 9, 2022, Salt Lake City, UT @UCCU Center

April 11, 2022, Denver, CO @Mission Ballroom

April 12, 2022, Denver, CO @Mission Ballroom

April 14, 2022, Minneapolis, MN @Armory

April 15, 2022, Chicago, IL @Aragon Ballroom

April 16, 2022, Chicago, IL @Aragon Ballroom

April 19, 2022, Milwaukee, WI @Eagles Ballroom

April 20, 2022, Chesterfield, MO @The Factory

April 22, 2022, Cincinnati, OH @The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23, 2022, Detroit, MI @Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26, 2022, New York, NY @Radio City Music Hall

April 27, 2022, New York, NY @Radio City Music Hall

April 29, 2022, Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

April 30, 2022, Toronto, ON @Massey Hall

May 3, 2022, Boston, MA @Roadrunner

May 4, 2022, Washington, DC @Anthem

May 6, 2022, Philadelphia, PA @The Met Philadelphia

May 7, 2022, Philadelphia, PA @The Met Philadelphia

May 9, 2022, Atlanta, GA @Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10, 2022, Nashville, TN @Grand Ole Opry House

May 12, 2022, Houston, TX @713 Music Hall

May 13, 2022, Austin, TX @Moody Amphitheater

May 14, 2022, Irving, TX @Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17, 2022, Phoenix, AZ @Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18, 2022, San Diego, CA @The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20, 2022, Las Vegas, NV @The Chelsea

May 21, 2022, Santa Barbara, CA @Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24, 2022, Los Angeles, CA @Greek Theatre

May 25, 2022, Los Angeles, CA @Greek Theatre

June 11, 2022, Hamburg, Germany @Stadtpark

June 13, 2022, Berlin, Germany @Verti Music Hall

June 15, 2022, Zurich, Switzerland @Halle 622

June 16, 2022, Milan, Italy @Fabrique

June 18, 2022, Cologne, Germany @Palladium

June 19, 2022, Brussels, Belgium @Forest National

June 21, 2022, Paris, France @Zénith

June 22, 2022, Amsterdam, Holland @AFAS Live

June 29, 2022, Cork, Ireland @Live At The Marquee

June 30, 2022, Dublin, Ireland @Fairview Park

July 2, 2022, Glasgow, UK @O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3, 2022, Manchester, UK @O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4, 2022, Birmingham, UK @O2 Academy Birmingham

July 6, 2022, London, UK @Eventim Apollo

July 7, 2022, London, UK @Eventim Apollo