Olivia Rodrigo Announces Spring 2022 North American And European ‘Sour’ Tour Dates

December 6th, 2021 - 4:41 PM

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo announced a tour for her debut album Sour for Spring 2022. The tour kicks off in San Francisco, California on April 2 for the US leg of the tour. From April through July, Rodrigo will travel across the US, Canada, UK and Europe performing the hit songs off of Sour. The tour will also feature special guest appearances from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 10, while the verified fan ticket sales begins on December 7. In the expansive tour that will visit more than 40 different cities, Rodrigo will stop for 2 different shows in Denver, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia and Los Angeles before she heads off to Europe where she will finish the tour by playing 2 different shows in London.

This tour is coming off a big year for Olivia Rodrigo in which she saw her album go double platinum, her song “Drivers License” become the most-streamed song of the year on Spotify, win best new artist at the American Music Awards, and be nominated for 7 Grammys. Sour was also the most streamed album on Spotify globally, so the European leg of the tour figures to be just as well attended as the US portion. Rodrigo recently appeared as a cameo in a Regrettes music video for “Monday.” With Rodrigo being so young, she is clearly influenced by many other Artists, including Paramore, who were credited as writers on “good 4 u”

April 2, 2022, San Francisco, CA @Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 5, 2022, Portland, OR @Theater of the Clouds
April 6, 2022, Seattle, WA @WAMU Theater
April 7, 2022, Vancouver, BC, @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 9, 2022, Salt Lake City, UT @UCCU Center
April 11, 2022, Denver, CO @Mission Ballroom
April 12, 2022, Denver, CO @Mission Ballroom
April 14, 2022, Minneapolis, MN @Armory
April 15, 2022, Chicago, IL @Aragon Ballroom
April 16, 2022, Chicago, IL @Aragon Ballroom
April 19, 2022, Milwaukee, WI @Eagles Ballroom
April 20, 2022, Chesterfield, MO @The Factory
April 22, 2022, Cincinnati, OH @The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 23, 2022, Detroit, MI @Masonic Temple Theatre
April 26, 2022, New York, NY @Radio City Music Hall
April 27, 2022, New York, NY @Radio City Music Hall
April 29, 2022, Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
April 30, 2022, Toronto, ON @Massey Hall
May 3, 2022, Boston, MA @Roadrunner
May 4, 2022, Washington, DC @Anthem
May 6, 2022, Philadelphia, PA @The Met Philadelphia
May 7, 2022, Philadelphia, PA @The Met Philadelphia
May 9, 2022, Atlanta, GA @Coca-Cola Roxy
May 10, 2022, Nashville, TN @Grand Ole Opry House
May 12, 2022, Houston, TX @713 Music Hall
May 13, 2022, Austin, TX @Moody Amphitheater
May 14, 2022, Irving, TX @Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 17, 2022, Phoenix, AZ @Arizona Federal Theatre
May 18, 2022, San Diego, CA @The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20, 2022, Las Vegas, NV @The Chelsea
May 21, 2022, Santa Barbara, CA @Santa Barbara Bowl
May 24, 2022, Los Angeles, CA @Greek Theatre
May 25, 2022, Los Angeles, CA @Greek Theatre
June 11, 2022, Hamburg, Germany @Stadtpark
June 13, 2022, Berlin, Germany @Verti Music Hall
June 15, 2022, Zurich, Switzerland @Halle 622
June 16, 2022, Milan, Italy @Fabrique
June 18, 2022, Cologne, Germany @Palladium
June 19, 2022, Brussels, Belgium @Forest National
June 21, 2022, Paris, France @Zénith
June 22, 2022, Amsterdam, Holland @AFAS Live
June 29, 2022, Cork, Ireland @Live At The Marquee
June 30, 2022, Dublin, Ireland @Fairview Park
July 2, 2022, Glasgow, UK @O2 Academy Glasgow
July 3, 2022, Manchester, UK @O2 Apollo Manchester
July 4, 2022, Birmingham, UK @O2 Academy Birmingham
July 6, 2022, London, UK @Eventim Apollo
July 7, 2022, London, UK @Eventim Apollo

