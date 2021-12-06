Olivia Rodrigo Announces Spring 2022 North American And European ‘Sour’ Tour Dates

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo announced a tour for her debut album Sour for Spring 2022. The tour kicks off in San Francisco, California on April 2 for the US leg of the tour. From April through July, Rodrigo will travel across the US, Canada, UK and Europe performing the hit songs off of Sour. The tour will also feature special guest appearances from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 10, while the verified fan ticket sales begins on December 7. In the expansive tour that will visit more than 40 different cities, Rodrigo will stop for 2 different shows in Denver, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia and Los Angeles before she heads off to Europe where she will finish the tour by playing 2 different shows in London.
This tour is coming off a big year for Olivia Rodrigo in which she saw her album go double platinum, her song “Drivers License” become the most-streamed song of the year on Spotify, win best new artist at the American Music Awards, and be nominated for 7 Grammys. Sour was also the most streamed album on Spotify globally, so the European leg of the tour figures to be just as well attended as the US portion. Rodrigo recently appeared as a cameo in a Regrettes music video for “Monday.” With Rodrigo being so young, she is clearly influenced by many other Artists, including Paramore, who were credited as writers on “good 4 u”