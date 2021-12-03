Grimes Shares Unique New Song And Lyric Video “Player Of Games”

Home News Benny Titelbaum December 3rd, 2021 - 2:43 PM

Grimes has never been one to limit herself when it comes to creativity. In July of this year, she created a Discord server and teased some new music during a DJ set on the app as part of the virtual reality festival Splendour XR, an offshoot of the Australian fest Splendour In The Grass. During this set, she played her song “Player Of Games” which has just released on streaming services.

Grimes’ new song maintains the atmospheric electric sound that her previous works have presented. A driving drumbeat drives the track forward as the space-esque synths and her transcending vocals lead to a tasteful drop. Once the drop hits, “Player Of Games” transforms into a house track sounding off dancelike grooves every which way.

Alongside the release of her newest track comes an accompanying lyric video. A neon green font juxtaposes Grimes’ lyrics to a computer code further adding to the preexisting technological aspects of the track. Check out the lyric video for “Player Of Games” below:

According to Stereo Gum, “Player Of Games” is the first track off of her forthcoming album Book 1, which is presumably her highly anticipated lesbian AI space opera. If the rest of Book 1 takes on this same energy, fans will be in for a treat.

Back in late September, Grimes shared her airy track entitled “Love”. Last month, Grimes debuted AI girl group called NPC with the release of “A Drug from God”, her collaborative track with Chris Lake. More recently, she made her return to social media in a TikTok opening up about her anxiety and “severe PTSD from public life.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela