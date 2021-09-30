Grimes Shares Airy New Song “Love”

Home News Roy Lott September 30th, 2021 - 1:22 PM

Grimes has shared a new song called “Love.” The singer debuted the catchy-pop track on her Instagram account, mentioning the song is in response to online hate, invasion of privacy and being harassed by the paparazzi. “I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced this week,” Grimes captioned her Instagram post. Check out the new song below.

The song comes shortly after the announcement of her and longtime partner Elon Musk being “semi-separate.”Musk issued a statement to the New York Post stating the scheduling reasons were the cause of the separation. They both have a child together named X Æ A-XII.

Grimes is also working on her latest LP, saying it’s her best work yet. “I’m just finishing an album, and I think it is by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done,” she stated to Stereogum. “I actually just made the last song for it, like, two nights ago. I think I went into this like, “I’m going to sign to a major label, and I’m going to be a really big artist” and all this stuff. And then in that process, I started being like, “No.” I just literally don’t care if anyone listens to this shit. I just want it to be, like, great. I want it to be unequivocally great art.”

As of last year, the untitled album is supposed to be a space opera about a lesbian artificial intelligence which she teased about on Discord and TikTok.

