Grimes Is Back Online And Talks About Social Media Anxiety And “Severe PTSD From Public Life”

After making several headlines this year, electropop artist Grimes decided to take a break from the Internet. In a recent TikTok, however, she explained why she briefly left online platforms and what she would like to do in the future.

“Long story short,” she said in the video, “I’ve developed debilitating anxiety about being online, which has been super annoying to my label, my team and me, because fear is the mind-killer. If I’m gonna succumb to my own personal anxieties then what am I showing my kid, right?”

She continued to explain how with her re-entry into the online world, she wants to speak on more of her ideas, primarily how she wants to create a “radical utopia,” regardless of what may fail from trying to achieve this type of society.

Grimes recently worked with Chris Lake on “A Drug From God,” a hypnotizing debut from her AI girl group NPC. Last year, the artist had her child X Æ A-XII with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who the artist “semi-separated” from in September. Shortly following the separation announcement, Grimes released the airy song “Love,” which she wrote “in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced.” Since she is now coming directly forward about how online comments affect her, she may be able to make the change she hopes to see.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela