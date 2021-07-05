Grimes’ New Album Is a Lesbian AI “Space Opera”

Home News Roy Lott July 5th, 2021 - 4:23 PM

Grimes seems to have spilled more details on her much anticipated new album. In a lengthy Instagram comment, the singer replied to a fan after they had asked what the overall vibe of the new LP will be. “it’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE – an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the AI creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI because he wants to re live his life but see if his perfect dream girl could teach him to love and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity – overcome by the machines.”

She then mentions that there will be two additional characters within the album’s story. “Simultaneously – “NO ONE” (the most powerful super intelligence in the future where the simulation is being rendered from) realizes there’s a massive hyper-realistic sim running and sends in her troll AI puppets to wreak havoc. DARK MATTER – her lead ai demon – enters basically as the “black swan” to claire de lune – but in the end they fall into a lesbian romance due to the fact that they are the only two fully Ai beings in this universe. It goes on but that’s where the first part of the story stops.

A website named after the character De Lune is shown in her Instagram bio where fans can join a waitlist by filling in their contact information and answering if they are a “player of games.”

Grimes teased her upcoming album earlier this year and released a catchy pop snippet of her song “Shinigami Eyes.” She has since signed to Columbia Records, appeared on SNL as Princess Peach as well as Doja Cat’s latest music video for her song “Need To Know.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela