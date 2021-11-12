Grimes & Chris Lake Share Collaborative New Track “A Drug From God”, Debut AI Girl Group NPC

Home News Benny Titelbaum November 12th, 2021 - 3:12 PM

Photo: Owen Ela

In collaboration with Chris Lake, Grimes has released a new track entitled “A Drug from God” which is the debut of her new AI girl group called NPC.

“A Drug from God” slowly builds up a blanketing atmosphere filled to the brim with a distorted high-pitch vocal line amidst an infectious drumbeat and electronic sirens. The numerous drops throughout the track provide some house-esque headbanging rhythms that plague the listener’s ears throughout. Listen to the new track below.

According to Consequence, it is undetermined to what extent NPC relies on Artificial Intelligence. In their new song, Lake and Grimes are both credited as the lyricists and composers alongside two other human creators. But other than that, the only thing that remains clear are the large ambitions Grimes has for the project.

On Grimes’ Instagram, she stated “we’re stuck on making their faces so we don’t have pics yet,” in reference to the possibility of AI avatars for NPC rather than humans. In a press release, it was explained that NPC is a medium in which Grimes can “create as other people in order to reduce the psychic pain of being in the public eye.”

In late September, Grimes released her song “Love” shortly after the announcement of her and longtime partner Elon Musk being “semi-separated.” In mid-September, she spoke on her upcoming highly anticipated and self-praised album.

