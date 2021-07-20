Grimes Says She’s Joining the Discord Staff and Shares Snippet of New Music

Home News Alison Alber July 20th, 2021 - 6:28 PM

For a while now, it seems like Discord is the new hotspot for artists to reach out to their fans on a deeper level than other social media, take Mark Hoppus for example. In June, eccentric artist Grimes joined and created her own server.

On her server, Grimes recently shared her new song “Shinigami Eyes” and, according to Stereogum, the song is a reference to the famous manga/anime “Death Note” and the time the media speculated if she got experimental eye surgery.

Yesterday, the singer posted a mysterious promotional video on her social media. She headlined the video that she joined the Discord staff. It is unclear what the video is about but it features actor Danny Devito and Awkwafina. The trailer got fans speculating there might be a Discord movie coming soon(ish). Devito also shared the clip on his Twitter account. You can see the Twitter announcement by Grimes and Devito below.

I’m joining the @discord staff join me in the virtual realm!!! pic.twitter.com/kTV7bhVnZ0 — Grimes (@Grimezsz) July 19, 2021

The artist also announced she would continue to share her songs via her Discord server. Today, she dropped a first Snippet of an upcoming song. She shared her video on TikTok and Instagram. The caption of the video says, “My label thinks this isn’t a single, what do y’all think?”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela