Kim Gordon Unveils New Track “Grass Jeans,” All Proceeds Donated To Fund Texas Choice

Sonic Youth guitarist Kim Gordon just released her newest music since releasing her solo album No Home Record, a track titled “Grass Jeans.” The track is very guitar-heavy, with the bass guiding the song and Gordon’s distinctive punk voice. It’s an electric call for independence and claiming what you want — perfect for the cause the song supports. All of the proceeds the song gains this month will be donated to Fund Texas Choice (previously known as Fund Texas Women), which helps Texans travel to abortion clinics.

“I often get asked,” Gordon said in a press release, ‘“Can music change things for people in a political landscape?” Hell yes it can . . . but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything. So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all.”



Earlier this year, Gordon released a music video for “Hungry Baby,” one of the tracks from No Home Record. The ‘80s-themed video featured her daughter, who dances to the song in an empty parking lot. Although this is the first solo music the artist has released since the album, she recently shared Body/Dilloway/Head, a collaborative album with Bill Nace and Aaron Dilloway. Next year, Gordon will be performing at several music festivals, including Treefort and the Big Ears Festival, both in March.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela