Korn Frontman Jonathan Davis “Prays” For Return of Fieldy

November 25th, 2021

This past June, Korn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu announced that he was taking a break from the band to deal with personal issues. While the band has continued performing without the bassist, they want him back. Frontman Jonathan Davis, particularly, recently revealed how much he wants him to be part of the band again.

“I watched somebody I care about die and I’m not going to fucking do that again,” he said in the PRP. “I will feel guilt for the rest of my fucking life because of that. I tried my hardest but perhaps if I’d been a little bit tougher there’d have been a different outcome. I pray that he can figure it out and get better and come back and be a huge part of this band again.”

While Fieldy has been away from the group, Korn toured with Russian Circles and System of a Down, a difficult journey in which Russian Circles’ equipment got stolen and Serj Tankian of SOAD tested positive for COVID-19. Davis has been able to bok a wide variety of gigs, including earning the role as the villain in The Devil’s Tree. Next year, the band is part of the lineup for the Welcome to Rockville show — potentially with their beloved bassist.