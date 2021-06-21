Fieldy Announces He’s Taking a Hiatus from Korn to Deal with Personal Issues

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 21st, 2021 - 8:02 PM

Korn’s founding bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu announced that he will not be playing on Korn’s upcoming co-headlining tour with Staind so he can focus on working through “some personal issues.” The band has yet to announce who will be filling in for him, but the last time that Fieldy took a leave from touring in 2017, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s then 12-year-old son Tye filled in.

“The past 6 years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me,” Fieldy stated. “It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band.”

He continued, “I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place. I’m thankful for all of your support, patience & understanding as we all have something that we deal with. Jonathan, Munky, Ray and Head, I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle.”

Aside from their 2021 tour dates with Stained this August-September, Korn have a few festival appearances planned. They’re set to play Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids, MI, Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY and Rock am Ring/Rock im Park in Germany. They also have a couple of shows planned with Faith No More and System of a Down in October, plus Helmet and Russian Circles opening.

Vocalist Jonathan Davis stated earlier this year that Korn finished writing a new album during the pandemic, but didn’t say when they’ll begin recording it. He stated, “It’s like an act of God to get us all together to do anything. We have to plan that all out! I’m sure there are a bazillion other bands with new music to release, too. In the meantime, let’s just go out, play live and have some fun!”

When it does arrive, the upcoming album will be the follow-up to their 2019 LP The Nothing. Their latest single since then is a Yelawolf-produced cover of The Charlie Daniels Band’s 1979 classic, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”