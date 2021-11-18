Jason Sudeikis Coaches The Swim Team In New Video For Foo Fighter’s “Love Dies Young”

Home News Skyler Graham November 18th, 2021 - 11:24 AM

In their recent music video for “Love Dies Young,” the Foo Fighters bring Ted Lasso and We’re The Millers star Jason Sudeikis on the set as a synchronized swim team coach. An American-flag-windbreaker-clad, blonde, European Sudeikis encourages the swimmers with tough love, giving a comically intimate pep talk in the locker room. The swimmers then strut in their floral one-pieces before turning around and revealing that the band comprises the athletes of the video. (Or at least, their faces do. Seeing Dave Grohl’s bearded face animated on a woman’s body is almost as funny as the locker room scene.) According to Brooklyn Vegan, Grohl directed the music video, and it recalls an SNL sketch from the ‘80s about two brothers trying to break the barrier of men’s synchronized swimming.



The track is from the Foo Fighter’s most recent album Medicine at Midnight, a pop-oriented LP. Writer Liam Thropp aptly described “Love Dies Young” as a song that “would feel at home on MTV in the ’90s as much as it would on stage at Madison Square Garden, as producer Greg Kurstin mixes the boyish beats with amply arranged chamber strings for that extra layer of sonic depth.”

Next year, the band will take the stage at a series of festivals, including Lollapalooza Brazil and Argentina, the Innings Festival and Welcome to Rockville. They are closing out 2021 with a series of tour dates on the West Coast, with two Las Vegas shows in the beginning of December and two more in California shortly after.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz