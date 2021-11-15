Jason Isbell, Waxahatchee, Brittany Howard and More To Perform at The First Waltz Event

Home News Skyler Graham November 15th, 2021 - 6:14 PM

On May 13-15, 2022, the Orion Theater in Huntsville is celebrating its opening weekend with The First Waltz, an event featuring artists with connections to North Alabama. These performers include Brittany Howard, Drive-By Truckers, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, John Paul White, Mavis Staples, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Waxahatchee and more.

“The Orion Amphitheater will be an impressive quality-of-life addition to complement our thriving arts and entertainment community,” Tommy Battle, Huntsville Mayor said in a press release. “We anticipate this amazing venue will help attract and recruit new people and ideas to our community from across the Southeast.”

The new venue is located adjacent to the MidCity District and is determined to provide year-round community programming. According to Venue Group CEO Ben Lovett, some of the artists haven’t played in the city before, while others grew up in the region.

Prior to the opening weekend, Waxahatchee — whose stage name is based on a river in Alabama — is going to embark on a 2022 North American Tour. The tour kicks off on Jan. 17 in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and concludes on June 21 in Boston. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, who is also performing at The First Waltz, will join the artist at her show in Colorado.

In March 2022, Brittany Howard will be featured at My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday concert, as will Sharon Van Etten, Lord Huron, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Steel Pulse and Black Pumas.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz