My Morning Jacket Announces 2021 One Big Holiday Lineup Featuring Sharon Van Etten, Brittany Howard and Lord Huron

Alt country band My Morning Jacket has announced the lineup for the return of their concert vacation, One Big Holiday, for 2022. The concert event will take place at Riviera Cancun, Mexico, on March 2-5, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

My Morning Jacket will perform each of the three nights, and will be joined by artists such as Brittany Howard, Sharon Van Etten, Lord Huron, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Steel Pulse and Black Puma. More artists and events are yet to be announced.

The “experience description” on the event’s website writes:

“New to the One Big Holiday experience is a one of a kind beachfront concert venue that’s been reimagined for this incredibly special event. My Morning Jacket will once again perform for three nights over the course of the trip, this time along the ocean at Moon Palace, an opulent resort located just south of Cancún. Guests are welcome to reserve a room at Moon Palace’s Sunrise, Nizuc, Golf Course or The Grand properties. Each section of the resort boasts a variety of restaurants, multiple bars, manicured pools and daily activities, all included in your package price. Spend your days lounging by the pool and beach, enjoying exclusive pool parties from artists hand-picked by MMJ, or exploring the nearby town of Puerto Morales.”

General sale tickets for each night will become available on Wednesday, June 23 at 1 p.m. ET here. Previous attendees, however, will have a presale option that begins Tuesday, June 22 at 1 p.m. ET.

My Morning Jacket was formed in Louisville, Kentucky in 1998. The band is made up of Jim James (vocals/guitar), Tom Blankenship (bass), Patrick Hallahan (drums), Carl Broemel (guitar) and Bo Koster (keyboard). They will be headlining their North American tour later this summer with appearances from Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications and Bedouine, as well as making an appearance at the Railbird Festival at the end of August.

