Waxahatchee Announce Winter/Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Jason Isbell And Madi Diaz

Waxahatchee recently concluded her fall 2021 tour in support of her 2020 album Saint Cloud. After visiting nearly 30 cities, the artist is still planning on visiting fans for more shows next year in a 2022 North American Tour.

According to Consequence, Waxahatchee (also known as Katie Crutchfield) will be coming to 16 cities, 13 of which dates will be supported by Madi Diaz. On one show on May 3 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, Crutchfield will open for Jason Isbell. The tour kicks off on Jan. 17 in Riviera Maya, MX, and ends on June 21 in Boston. The artists will be visiting stylish venues, including The Orange Peel in Asheville and New York’s Brooklyn Steel.

Crutchfield named her act after the creek in Birmingham, Alabama where she grew up, and Saint Cloud similarly draws upon her roots. Her Southern twang and gentle strumming captured the comfort of home and provided comfort to many when we were forced to stay home.

Since Crutchfield’s latest album came out at the height of the pandemic, she couldn’t share it live, but did perform it in a live stream: “Her style crosses genres because the music and melodies are soothing,” writes Jahan Raymond of the show, “feeling like the sort of thing you would hear sung around a campfire on a hot summer night, the soft twang of a guitar lulling you to sleep. But the lyrics she writes are profound and incisive. “I could iron out the edges of the darkest sky…Past places been tainted…Will you drain me back out.”

Waxahatchee 2022 Tour Dates:

01/17 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky

02/04 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #

0/05 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

02/06 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

02/07 — Richmond, VA @ The National #

02/09 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre #

02/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

02/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre #

02/15 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall #

02/18 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

02/19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church #

02/20 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

04/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/24 — Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival

05/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $

06/21 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

# = w/ Madi Diaz

$ = w/ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer