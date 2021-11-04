Mammoth WVH And Dirty Honey Announce Winter 2022 Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham November 4th, 2021 - 1:08 PM

According to The PRP, Mammoth WVH — the band formed by Wolfgang Van Halen after his father Eddie Van Halen passed — is beginning next year with a tour across the country. The North American tour kicks off on Jan. 21 at Chicago’s House of Blues and concludes on March 5 in Indio, CA. Throughout the tour the bands will visit 30 cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more. Public ticket sales will begin on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10:00 am local time.

This tour follows Mammoth WVH’s brief fall 2021 tour, which saw eight cities from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23. The trip was in support of their self-titled debut album, which came out in June. Prior to the album release, the band shared “Don’t Back Down” and “Think it Over,” which demonstrate how the album ranges from hair metal to pop punk. Wolfgang Van Halen began the Mammoth project after touring with his dad’s band and writing for their 2012 studio release, A Different Kind of Truth. The artist’s solo debut was a summer tour with Guns N’ Roses, which began on July 31 and concluded on Oct. 3. Although the artist had prior experience performing, this tour allowed him to showcase his solo talents and new album. Also throughout summer 2021, Dirty Honey supported The Black Crowes on their Shake Your Money Maker tour, which traveled from Nashville to New York from July 20 to Sep. 25.

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey 2022 Tour Dates:

01/21 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

01/22 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

01/24 Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

01/25 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

01/26 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

01/28 Portland, ME – State Theatre

01/29 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

01/30 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

02/01 New York, NY – Webster Hall

02/02 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

02/04 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

02/05 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

02/06 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

02/08 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

02/09 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

02/11 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Orlando

02/12 Dothan, AL – The Plant

02/15 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

02/16 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

02/18 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

02/20 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

02/21 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

02/22 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

02/24 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

02/25 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

02/27 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

03/01 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

03/02 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

03/04 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

03/05 Indio, CA – Fantasy Casino Resort Casino