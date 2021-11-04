Mammoth WVH And Dirty Honey Announce Winter 2022 Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates

According to The PRP, Mammoth WVH — the band formed by Wolfgang Van Halen after his father Eddie Van Halen passed — is beginning next year with a tour across the country. The North American tour kicks off on Jan. 21 at Chicago’s House of Blues and concludes on March 5 in Indio, CA. Throughout the tour the bands will visit 30 cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more. Public ticket sales will begin on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10:00 am local time.
This tour follows Mammoth WVH’s brief fall 2021 tour, which saw eight cities from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23. The trip was in support of their self-titled debut album, which came out in June. Prior to the album release, the band shared “Don’t Back Down” and “Think it Over,” which demonstrate how the album ranges from hair metal to pop punk. Wolfgang Van Halen began the Mammoth project after touring with his dad’s band and writing for their 2012 studio release, A Different Kind of Truth. The artist’s solo debut was a summer tour with Guns N’ Roses, which began on July 31 and concluded on Oct. 3. Although the artist had prior experience performing, this tour allowed him to showcase his solo talents and new album. Also throughout summer 2021, Dirty Honey supported The Black Crowes on their Shake Your Money Maker tour, which traveled from Nashville to New York from July 20 to Sep. 25.
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey 2022 Tour Dates:
01/21 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
01/22 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
01/24 Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
01/25 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
01/26 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
01/28 Portland, ME – State Theatre
01/29 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
01/30 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
02/01 New York, NY – Webster Hall
02/02 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
02/04 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
02/05 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
02/06 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
02/08 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
02/09 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
02/11 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Orlando
02/12 Dothan, AL – The Plant
02/15 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
02/16 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
02/18 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
02/20 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
02/21 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
02/22 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
02/24 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
02/25 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
02/27 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort
03/01 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
03/02 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
03/04 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
03/05 Indio, CA – Fantasy Casino Resort Casino