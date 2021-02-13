Wolfgang Van Halen’s Band Mammoth WVH Announces Self-Titled Debut For June 2021 Release

Home News Kyle Cravens February 13th, 2021 - 5:03 PM

Via PRP, Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang and his band Mammoth WVH will release a self-titled debut album on June 11. Paying tribute to his late guitar hero father, who unfortunately passed last year, with solo track “Distance”, Wolfgang and company promote their new project with “You’re To Blame.”

Pre-orders for the Mammoth WVH’s debut record are available here, while the tracklist for the piece can be viewed below. Wolfgang himself has been outspoken since his father’s passing, citing plans for Van Halen “Kitchen Sink” tour that would have featured David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, original bassist Michael Anthony and Gary Cherone.

Wolfgang toured with Van Halen extensively, filling in the gap left by former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony. He was unsurprisingly the youngest player in the band prior to the bands dissolvement, which first formed in 1974. He is currently 29 years old. He wrote with his father for Van Halen’s last studio release A Different Kind of Truth in 2012. Mammoth WVH will not be his first time producing music without his father, as he was attached to heavy metal band Tremonti from 2012 to 2016, being the featured bass player on two of their albums, 2015’s Cauterize and 2016’s Dust.

Mammoth WVH Tracklisting:

01 – “Mr. Ed”

02 – “Horribly Right”

03 – “Epiphany”

04 – “Don’t Back Down”

05 – “Resolve”

06 – “You’ll Be The One”

07 – “Mammoth”

08 – “Circles”

09 – “The Big Picture”

10 – “Think It Over”

11 – “You’re To Blame”

12 – “Feel”

13 – “Stone”

14 – “Distance” (bonus track)