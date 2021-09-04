Mammoth WVH Announce New Fall 2021 Tour

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 4th, 2021 - 7:34 PM

Mammoth WVH was previously booked in early October to be playing their own shows plus opening dates for Guns N’ Roses. However they have added even more shows to their itinerary that will take them through most of October.

Stops include a rescheduled West Hollywood show that was supposed to be previously held on August 18th, but was pushed back due to COVID issues. The show is now on October 12th at Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA which will kick off the rest of the shows. The last show will be on October 23 at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA.

Plush will be as an opening act for all the other tour days. Tickets are now on sale and Mammoth WVH are touring in support of their self-tilted debut album, which came out back June 11, 2021.

Mammoth WVH Newly Announced Fall Tour Dates:

Oct. 12 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go *

Oct. 15 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Oct. 16 – Lincoln, N.Y. @ Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 17 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Kattfest

Oct. 19 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

Oct. 20 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Oct. 21 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

Oct. 23 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees *