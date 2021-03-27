Mammoth WVH Releases Two New Songs “Don’t Back Down” and “Think It Over”

Home News Anna Scott March 27th, 2021 - 9:30 AM

Mammoth WVH has shared two more singles off their forthcoming album, “Don’t Back Down” and “Think It Over.” Their upcoming self-titled debut will be released on June 11 via EX1 Records/ Explorer1 Music Group.

The two singles follow “You’re To Blame” which arrived along with the album announcement in February. This round of tracks features frontman Wolfgang Van Halen’s incredibly rock style, showing much influence from his late father, Eddie Van Halen. “Don’t Back Down” incorporates impressive guitar riffs as Van Halen shows his talent across the board. The track was shared along with a video, in which Van Halen is shown performing the song and playing all the instrumentation, which he notably does throughout the entire album.

Watch Mammoth WVH with “Don’t Back Down” here:

“Think It Over” shows a different side to Mammoth WVH, as Van Halen expressed wanted to showcase the diversity of the upcoming album. This track takes on a more nostalgic pop rock song that sounds as if it could be straight out of the early 2000s, and features an incredible bridge with a palm-muted guitar that builds to the final chords.

30 year-old Van Halen created Mammoth WVH after the passing of his father, Eddie Van Halen, who died tragically at 65 last October after a long battle cancer. Wolfgang Van Halen was the youngest member to play with his father’s band before it dissolved, thus fans of the older Van Halen will be excited for Mammoth WVH’s upcoming album as a continuation of their rock legacy. Wolfgang recently turned down the opportunity to play “Eruption” at the Grammys in memory of his father, saying he could never live up to his father’s legacy, but expressed dismay with the ceremony’s tribute to him.

Pre-orders for Mammoth WVH’s highly anticipated self-titled debut album are available, and the record will be released on June 11.