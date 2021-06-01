Guns N’ Roses Announces Rescheduled Summer 2021 Tour Dates with Mammoth WVH

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 1st, 2021 - 9:28 AM

Guns N’ Roses is set to hit the road again late this summer with support from Wolfgang Van Halen as Mammoth WVH. They had to reschedule these United States tour dates from 2020, but they’ve expanded the tour by 14 additional concerts.

On July 31, 2021, the tour will set off with a show at one of those new locations – Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA. From there, Guns N’ Roses will head off to several other major stadiums, including Fenway Park in Boston, MA, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, SAP Center in San Jose, CA, American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, two nights at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ, Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and two new shows to close the tour at Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, FL.

Tickets for the rescheduled concerts are currently available here. Tickets for the new tour dates will be made available at the same location on Friday, June 4 at 12 p.m. local time.

This tour will be the solo debut of Mammoth WVH. He has his studio solo debut set for release on June 11, featuring singles like “Don’t Back Down” and “Think It Over.” Wolfgang Van Halen has been dealing with the passing of his father, Eddie Van Halen, on October 6, 2020. Eddie Van Halen was the legendary guitarist and principal songwriter behind Van Halen. In March 2021, Wolfgang Van Halen turned down a request to play his dad’s song “Eruption” during a Grammys tribute because he thought it seemed like “a tone-deaf ask.”

Guns N’ Roses is one of the best-selling live acts of all time, and went on the road last in Fall 2019. Earlier in 2019, their iconic guitarist Slash had announced that they were working on a new album, which will be a comeback album following their 2008 album Chinese Democracy.

GUNS N’ ROSES 2021 TOUR DATES:

7/31 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

8/3 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

8/5 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

8/8 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

8/11 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome

8/13 – Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

8/16 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

8/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

8/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*

8/25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose*

8/27 – Las Vegas, NV – Venue to be announced*

8/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*

9/1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

9/4 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley^

9/8 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

9/11 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

9/12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

9/16 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

9/18 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

9/21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

9/23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*

9/26 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena*

9/29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*

10/2 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena*

10/3 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena*

*New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing