Touché Amoré Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Vein.Fm, Dogleg and Thirdface

Post-hardcore band Touché Amoréhave just announced a North American tour in support of their high-fidelity ranked fifth studio album Lament. Fellow bands Vein.fm and Dogleg will support the full spring 2022 trek with Thirdface and Foxtails playing on select dates. The tour will commence on the west coast, starting March 4 in Oakland, CA. It will then continue west to San Diego, Phoenix, Houston, Columbia, Boston, Salt Lake City and Calgary, AB. before concluding in Santa Cruz, CA April 12. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, November 5 at 10am local time via the band’s website. See the full itinerary below.
The band just wrapped up their latest tour with Thrice and Jim Ward as well as Coheed and Cambria’s S.S. Neverender sea cruise festival and Birmingham, AL’s Furnace Fest.
Musically, the band released their previously unreleased song “Persist” as part of a collection of demos from Lament on Bandcamp. The collection features demos of all of the album’s songs except “Deflector,” which was recorded in 2019. Leading man Jeremy Bolm was featured on the metal parody show Two Minutes to Late Night alongside members of Vein.fm, Pup and Twitching Tongues, performing a cover of “Where is My Mind” by the Pixies.
The band recently covered Guided By Voices’ “Game of Pricks” for Bandcamp Friday.
Touche Amore 2022 Tour Dates
03/04 – Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club
03/05 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater
03/06 – San Diego, CA – SOMA (Side Stage)
03/08 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
03/10 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
03/11 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada
03/12 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
03/14 – Orlando, FL – The Social
03/15 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
03/16 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
03/18 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
03/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
03/20 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
03/22 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
03/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
03/24 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Fairmount
03/25 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
03/26 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
03/28 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
03/29 – Chicago, IL – Metro
03/30 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
04/01 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
04/05 – Calgary, AB – Commonweath
04/06 – Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room
04/08 – Vancouver, BC – Venue
04/09 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
04/10 – Portland, OR – Star Theater
04/12 – Santa Cruz, CA – Atrium at Catalyst
Photo Credit: Owen Ela