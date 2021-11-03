Touché Amoré Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Vein.Fm, Dogleg and Thirdface

Home News Roy Lott November 3rd, 2021 - 8:28 PM

Post-hardcore band Touché Amoréhave just announced a North American tour in support of their high-fidelity ranked fifth studio album Lament. Fellow bands Vein.fm and Dogleg will support the full spring 2022 trek with Thirdface and Foxtails playing on select dates. The tour will commence on the west coast, starting March 4 in Oakland, CA. It will then continue west to San Diego, Phoenix, Houston, Columbia, Boston, Salt Lake City and Calgary, AB. before concluding in Santa Cruz, CA April 12. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, November 5 at 10am local time via the band’s website. See the full itinerary below.

The band just wrapped up their latest tour with Thrice and Jim Ward as well as Coheed and Cambria’s S.S. Neverender sea cruise festival and Birmingham, AL’s Furnace Fest.

Musically, the band released their previously unreleased song “Persist” as part of a collection of demos from Lament on Bandcamp. The collection features demos of all of the album’s songs except “Deflector,” which was recorded in 2019. Leading man Jeremy Bolm was featured on the metal parody show Two Minutes to Late Night alongside members of Vein.fm, Pup and Twitching Tongues, performing a cover of “Where is My Mind” by the Pixies.

The band recently covered Guided By Voices’ “Game of Pricks” for Bandcamp Friday.

Touche Amore 2022 Tour Dates

03/04 – Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

03/05 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

03/06 – San Diego, CA – SOMA (Side Stage)

03/08 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

03/10 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

03/11 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

03/12 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

03/14 – Orlando, FL – The Social

03/15 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

03/16 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

03/18 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

03/20 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

03/22 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

03/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

03/24 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Fairmount

03/25 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

03/26 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

03/28 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

03/29 – Chicago, IL – Metro

03/30 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

04/01 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

04/05 – Calgary, AB – Commonweath

04/06 – Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room

04/08 – Vancouver, BC – Venue

04/09 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

04/10 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

04/12 – Santa Cruz, CA – Atrium at Catalyst

Photo Credit: Owen Ela