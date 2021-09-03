Touché Amoré Share Guided By Voices Cover “Game of Pricks”

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 3rd, 2021 - 2:12 PM

The post-hardcore band Touché Amoré have released their cover of Guided By Voices’ track “Game of Pricks” on September 3 for Bandcamp Friday.

The Los Angeles-based group brings the original 1995 release to a new light adding a screamo flair to the track along with some beefed-up instrumentation assisting in providing a more complete sound overall.

<a href="https://toucheamore.bandcamp.com/album/covers-vol-1">Covers Vol. 1 by touche amore</a>

Touché Amoré put their own spin on the cover extending the song with electrifying guitar riffs by way of guitarists Clayton Stevens and Nick Steinhardt. These dynamic riffs along with the powerful screamo vocal line from Jeremy Bolm help to set the cover apart from the original. However, Barry Johnson’s smooth guest vocals supply a nostalgic feel that links the track to its roots.

This release comes from Touché Amoré’s two-pack project Covers Vol. 1, which also contains a cover of The Strokes’ “Hard To Explain.”

Revisit mxdwn’s coverage of Touché Amoré’s 2020 album Lament.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela