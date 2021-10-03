Touche Amore Share Previously Unreleased Song “Persist” From Lament Demos

Home News Aaron Grech October 3rd, 2021 - 8:21 PM

Fans of Touche Amore’s latest studio album Lament are up for a treat, as the band has shared a collection of demos from the project on Bandcamp. This collection features demos of all of the album’s songs except “Deflector,” which was recorded in 2019, however the Touche Amore filled its absence with a previously unreleased song called “Persist.”

“Persist” opens up with a dark guitar line, before exploding into a burst of gritty post-hardcore, with harsh chords, distortion and aggressive vocals. The track’s midtempo allows the listener to focus on the song’s raw, introspective tone and lyricism, which fits in well with Lament‘s overall style.

<a href="https://toucheamore.bandcamp.com/album/lament-demos">Lament (Demos) by touche amore</a>

These Lament demos were originally recorded a week before the band joined producer Ross Robinson in the studio to finish up the album. These demos were originally recorded by Alex Estrada, who worked on the band’s 2009 project …To the Beat of a Dead Horse.

“Touche Amore offers what other post-hardcore bands also provide: honesty, emotion and rawness, but there’s something different about them. Lament is different. It’s not just another kicking and screaming kind of album. It’s personal, and it shows,” ,mxdwn reviewer Alison Alber explained. “This album has the potential to be a new classic in the genre. If people aren’t familiar with Touche Amore yet, it is time to get that fixed.”

Touche Amore released a cover of Guided By Voices “Game of Pricks” earlier this year. The band’s Jeremy Bolm joined Twitching Tongues’ vocalist Colin Young, Steve Sladkowski of PUP, Vein.Fm’s Jon Lhaubouet and Salem Vex of Bloodbather for a cover of The Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” for Two Minutes to Late Night.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela