Zeds Dead Comes “Alive” in New House Track Featuring MKLA

Lights all night featuring artist Zeds Dead. Taken on December 30th at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

Canadian electronic duo Zeds Dead have released a new single, “Alive” featuring MKLA. The band is continuing their 2021 autumn tour, picking up on September 3, at the Electric Zoo Festival in New York City.

The house number is quite romantic; with the chorus “your flame, it keeps me alive.” – It’s a nice song – not just for clubs but just a nice party or hangout song with friends.

“This is one of my favorite songs that I feel like I’ve ever written and working with Zeds Dead on it has been one of the most amazing experiences I’ve had on a record, yet. Zeds Dead are artists who believe in making music that feels conceptual, meaningful, and emotional – I’d gotten a sense of this even before we started working together because the vocal [lyrics] they showcase always have something deeper to say and the artists they work with are the same. I’m really grateful that I could connect with such legendary artists in such a meaningful, artful way,” expressed MKLA.

“We’re excited to get this new one out with our friend MKLA and to play it out at our first shows back since March 2020 this weekend at DeadRocks,” said Zeds Dead.

“Alive” will be released on Zeds Dead’s own record label, Deadbeats.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi.