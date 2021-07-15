Swedish House Mafia Sign With Republic Records, Share Dramatic New Music Video for “It Gets Better”

Home News Jerry Morales July 15th, 2021 - 9:24 PM

Progessive house supergroup Swedish House Mafia have released a new song titled “It Gets Better” and its music video after signing a new deal with Republic Records. The new single serves as the follow-up to their 2012 international hit “Don’t You Worry Child.”

Swedish House Mafia consists of three popular DJs including Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso. The supergroup formed in 2008 and released two albums (2010’s Until One and 2012’s Until Now) before going on a hiatus in 2013. They reunited in 2018 to go on tour. However, they departed from their former record label Columbia Records earlier this year.

“It Gets Better” was released on July 15 as the lead single off of their third album. The bouncy track features a voice singing the phrase “It gets better, baby” throughout the song’s entirety. Its industrial quality and aggressive production serves as a departure from their previous sound in 2012’s “Don’t You Worry Child.” However, the song does manage to keep the high energy from their past releases.

The track serves as the soundtrack to a mosh pit of sandpeople in the song’s official music video, which was directed by Alexander Wessel. The minimalist video uses a limited color palette to create a dramatic effect within the video’s length of 3 minutes.

In support of the track’s release, the supergroup was featured on the cover of Billboard Magazine’s latest July edition. The supergroup will also give “It Gets Better” its live debut on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on July 19.

“It Gets Better” and its music video are out now. Click here to listen.