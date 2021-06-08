Coachella 2022 Passes Sold Out Within Hours

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 8th, 2021 - 10:51 AM

Passes for the rescheduled April 2022 Coachella festival sold out in just over four hours on Friday, June 4. Anyone who still wishes to make it to the event will have to join a waitlist for either weekend.

On June 1, the festival announced its new dates, April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, at its usual location at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The festival had been planning an April 2020 event, but has kept having to reschedule since then, first to October 2020, then to April 2021, then to October 2021 and now to April 2022. Coachella’s country-themed sister festival, Stagecoach, has also been postponed along with it, and plans to return on April 29-May 1, 2022.

Tickets went on-sale last Friday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. PT. At 1:56 p.m. that day, Coachella announced that there were very few Weekend 2 GA and VIP passes available, and at 2:16 p.m., they announced that they had officially sold out. After that, Coachella plugged their waitlist option, and they’re encouraging pass holders to use their official weekend swapping program if they wish to switch from Weekend 2 to Weekend 1 or vice versa.

One reason fans on the waitlist can still hold on to the hope that they might get a pass is a huge reason – Coachella’s 2022 lineup hasn’t even been announced yet. Coachella hasn’t hinted at when the lineup might be revealed, or whether they’ve begun booking artists.

Although Coachella had been reportedly attempting to recover their 2020 lineup’s artists for 2021, the festival indicated last year that their planned 2021 festival would have a new lineup, before that event was also canceled. Since the canceled 2021 event would’ve had a new lineup, the 2022 festival will potentially have a significantly altered lineup as well. However, nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were announced as headliners for the original Coachella 2020 event. Fans of Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean have been waiting a long time for new live performances, and not just because touring has been on hold since 2020. Rage Against the Machine hasn’t toured since 2008, and has been planning a reunion tour since 2019, which was rescheduled to Spring-Summer 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Frank Ocean hasn’t played live since 2017, even though he officially released his third album Endless in 2018 and shared some other loose singles over the past few years.

Some of the other artists originally planned for Coachella 2020 included Run the Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Charli XCX, IDLES, Hatsune Miku (hologram), Thom Yorke & Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Hot Chip, Carly Rae Jepsen, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Snail Mail, Mannequin Pussy, Ari Lennox, Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Danny Elfman, Fatboy Slim, Lil Nas X, Denzel Curry, (Sandy) Alex G, Black Pumas and many more.

There’s been no indication of which artists are most likely to still be on for 2022. No 2021 lineup was announced before the event was postponed to 2022.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna