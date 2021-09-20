Muse Announce “Enter The Simulation” Virtual Reality Concert Experience For September 21

Home News Casey Melnick September 20th, 2021 - 1:53 PM

English rock band Muse have announced details of futuristic new project entitled “Muse: Enter The Simulation.” This virtual reality concert experience was created in collaboration with the new platform and app Stageverse and is based upon Muse’s Madrid performance from their Simulation Theory album tour in 2019. Via the Stageverse platform, fans will be able to take the form of avatars to attend this concert with their friends.

Starting September 21, this limited time show will be viewable to Stageverse users for free. Muse released a teaser trailer alongside their announcement. The 40-second clip previews the exclusive performance, which takes place in Stageverse’s virtual venue Stageverse Stadium.

According to the trailer, this interactive stadium experience will feature sixteen viewpoints in immersive 360 degrees. Avatars are shown watching the band perform in a pseudo-reality that is part virtual and part real life Madrid.

Lead vocalist Matt Bellamy provided some details about this project alongside the announcement. The singer says that this project harnesses the power and message of their latest studio album. “Simulation Theory has always been about creating experiences that redefine the human role in programming and technology,” Bellamy states regarding the VR experience.

Stageverse Co-Founder and CEO Tim Ricker also shared his thoughts on the overall concert experience. Ricker states that his company is aiming to create “a place where your digital identity and culture can live and thrive.” He thinks that by providing “a high fidelity, premium and accessible experience” his company will entice “forward-thinking partners such as Muse, Balmain and Shantell Martin, who are looking to provide an elevated metaverse experience to their communities.”

Muse originally formed in 1994 in England. The group consists of Bellamy, bass guitarist Chris Wolstenholme, and drummer Dominic Howard. Since their inception, the band has received worldwide acclaim and has sold over 20 million albums worldwide. Muse released their eighth studio album in 2018. Simulation Theory is a fun and entertaining album that features eerie synths and dystopian science fiction songwriting.

Last year, Bellamy released a new solo single entitled “Tomorrow’s World.” This track is a somber piano ballad that features gentle instrumentation and lyrics that explore themes of redemption and hope.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz