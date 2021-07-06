Wolf Alice Shares Hazy Video for New Song “Feeling Myself”

Home News Alison Alber July 6th, 2021 - 11:23 PM

On July 6th, the British indie group Wolf Alice shared their newest video to “Feeling Myself.” The song is taken from their newest album, Blue Weekend. Even released just last month, the album has critics raving and is already handled as one of the best albums of 2021. Wolf Alice are Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass) and Joel Amey (drums, vocals).

While watching their newest video, might one think, “Wait a minute, I’ve been here before.” The dusty little bar set of the previous released “Smile” and “How Can I Make it Okay?” is once again part of Wolf Alice’s breakup world. The band has a notion of connecting their videos with each other. All three released songs, “Last Man on Earth” (Chapter IX), “Smiles” (Chapter IV), “How Can I Make It Okay?” (Chapter VI) and now “Feeling Myself” (Chapter VIII) start with chapter numbers. Yet, it is to point out that “Last Man on Earth” has a little bit different cinematic to it than the other two songs. It’s no coincidence that the videos are connected as the album itself has a loose storyline about a breakup.

The song, about a former lover that seems to be rather selfish, and the positive sites of loving yourself, matches the energy of their new video perfectly. It’s not clean but still exciting and new. During the song frontwoman, Ellie Rowsell repeats the chorus, “Now I’m Really feeling myself/ Yeah I really feel myself,” and it is a feeling she displays throughout the video as well. While she’s watching various people enjoying themselves and dancing in front of a bright spotlight, Rowsell seems almost intoxicated by something. She is enjoying herself, just by herself. The song explores the notion of being enough for oneself, like the previous song, “Smile.” The video itself reflects the cover art of Blue Weekend, with strong colors and light contrasts.