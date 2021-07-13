Wolf Alice Shares Euphoric New Music Video for “The Beach II”

Home News Alison Alber July 13th, 2021 - 2:47 PM

After sharing the video to “Feeling Myself,” indie-rock band Wolf Alice share the newest video to “The Beach II” today. The previously released videos to “Last Man On Earth,” “How Can I Make It Okay?,” “Smile,” and “Feeling Myself” all follow a theme. All videos have different chapters, with “The Beach II” being Chapter XI. On the band’s critically acclaimed new album Blue Weekend, the song is the very last song. It is the second part of the first song, “The Beach.”

The video is very aesthetically pleasing and the nighttime joy ride in a bus shows the band very naturally and the viewer can see the friendship between the members. According to NME, the video features scenes from the previous videos because it is part of the short film by Wolf Alice. The online magazine also labels the video to the new song, “wholesome.” As the cover art of the album, this video (as well as the others) often features cold blue light mixed with warmer tones like red or yellow. It creates are cold contrast that is well featured throughout each installment of the film.

The song itself is very soft and almost delicate. The lyrics seem nostalgic to the perfect day at the beach with the person she loves. What once was, is no more. This fits in well with the rest of the break-up album. Wolf Alice’s Blue Weekend has already been labeled to be one of the best albums of 2021 so far.