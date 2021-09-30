Mark Hoppus Of Blink-182 Announces He Is Now Cancer-Free

Home News Casey Melnick September 30th, 2021 - 12:30 PM

American musician Mark Hoppus has announced that he is cancer-free. The Blink-182 frontman took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal his exciting news.

In his post, Hoppus revealed that he recently visited an oncologist and that his prognosis is extremely promising. The singer wrote, “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

Earlier this year, Hoppus announced to fans that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Hoppus, who is a frequent Twitch steamer, often answered fan questions about his health. One stream the singer spoke about his experience with chemotherapy. “Is chemo going ok? It’s going good, I hope. I mean, it’s making me sick. I will say though, that this round of chemo I feel better than I have before. The only thing is that this round I’ve been more nauseous, which I don’t like” said Hoppus.

In July, Hoppus shocked fans when he announced on Twitter that he had recently taken a test that would determine his chances of survival against cancer. Despite this grim announcement, the singer remained upbeat and hopeful that he would still “kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts.” Later that month, Hoppus revealed that he was officially battling stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Earlier this month, former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge shared a screenshot of a text conversation with Hoppus that revealed the singer didn’t have any more treatments planned and that his doctor believed that “chemo did the trick.” After years of having a tense relationship, the two former band mates are now on friendly terms again. Hoppus recently invited DeLonge on his podcast show, After School Radio, with Mark Hoppus. The conversation included a plethora of inside jokes and a story detailing how DeLonge asked director M. Night Shyamalan to direct one of their music videos.

