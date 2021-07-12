Mark Hoppus’ Next Cancer Test Could Determine Life or Death

Home News Jerry Morales July 12th, 2021 - 6:50 PM

According to Loudwire, Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus revealed on Twitter that he has taken a test that will determine his chances of survival against cancer. The announcement follows the news of his cancer diagnosis in late June.

Hoppus initially took to social media to announce his cancer diagnosis on June 23. The bassist’s original statement reads, “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.”

On July 2, the bassist tweeted an update on his process with chemotherapy. His tweet says, “Everything about chemo sucks except the part where it hopefully saves my life.”A couple days later, on July 4, he shared a picture of himself where he is bald, which is possibly due to chemotherapy.

The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend. pic.twitter.com/q9vYFoP1RI — ϻⓇ Ƥย (@markhoppus) July 5, 2021

However, this past Saturday on July 10, he revealed on Twitter that he would be taking “a test that may very well determine if I live or die.” He further disclosed that the procedure would take place during this week and that his chances of survival would be contingent on chemotherapy or bone marrow transplants.

to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go. pic.twitter.com/6ih3AEJq7y — ϻⓇ Ƥย (@markhoppus) July 11, 2021

Even after the announcement of his cancer test, Hoppus remains hopeful that he will “kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts.”

Photo credit: Marv Watson